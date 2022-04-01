Goleta meetings move to in-person, virtual hybrid model

Goleta’s city meetings will now be offered in a hybrid model encompassing both in-person and virtual participants starting on April 5.

Face masks are not required but are recommended for in-person meetings. However, those guidelines are subject to change in response to any future public health guidance.

“I am looking forward to holding our meetings in-person again,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said. “It has been two long years, and I am eager to get back to welcoming the community to City Council Chambers and having more in-person interaction with the public.”

The city’s meetings, much like elsewhere across the county and state, had been held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goleta recently updated its audio and visual equipment in the council chambers. There is a new 98-inch screen on which presentations can be viewed. A high-definition experience is offered to those who are participating remotely through the city’s website.

Upcoming meetings can be found at: www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com