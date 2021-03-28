Goleta movie theater reopens

By GRAYCE MCCORMICK

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER



After practically a year of closures, movie lovers can finally see films on the big screen at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta, instead of streaming them from their couches.

Metropolitan Theatres got the green light to reopen the Goleta location on Friday and the Fiesta Five in Santa Barbara this Wednesday.

Saturday afternoon, families, friends and individuals came to see “Nobody,” an R-rated horror film; the PG-rated animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and the new “Tom and Jerry” film.

“The first movie of the first day, it was like being reborn,” Chuck McQuary told the News-Press. He and his wife, Dolores, and his wife’s sister, Sandy Grant, all saw the 2:20 p.m. showing of “Nobody” together. Ms. Grant said it was the “best movie I have seen in years.”

“We went out and we were able to sit down, have something to eat and get up and go to a movie,” Mr. McQuary said. “It felt like the old days.”

Face masks are required except while eating or drinking in the auditoriums, which are sanitized between showtimes. The theaters are permitted to operate at 25% capacity, with physical distancing measures, and Camino Real Cinemas launched a new mobile app that allows for reserving seats to ensure social distancing.

COVID-19 precautions — including ample hand sanitizer stations, a self-service kiosk at the front entrance and clear plastic barriers -were added to the Metropolitan Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)



