Goleta neighborhood services and public safety director to retire

COURTESY PHOTOS

Vyto Adomaitis, pictured here in front of Goleta City Hall, is retiring after 19 years of serving Goleta.

Goleta’s director of neighborhood services and public safety, Vyto Adomaitis, has accepted a position as the new community development director for the city of Oxnard.

After almost 19 years of service, his last official day with the city of Goleta is Feb. 19, and he will begin his new role in Oxnard on Feb. 22.

Mr. Adomaitis began working for the city shortly after its incorporation in 2002. He’s led an award-winning department known for its leadership and collaborative approach to addressing community needs in Goleta and the Santa Barbara County region.

In 2014, his department received the prestigious Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Public Service from the League of California Cities.

From left, JoAnne Plummer, parks and recreation manager, Jaime Valdez, senior project manager, Mayor Paula Perotte, Vyto Adomaitis, neighborhood services and public safety director, and Claudia Dato, senior project manager. This photo was taken after the park opened in 2019.

Mr. Adomaitis’s nearly 34 years of government and private-sector experience includes: community development, redevelopment, planning, downtown revitalization, economic development, community development, block grants, housing, capital projects, building and safety, code compliance, public safety administration, emergency operations, writing grants, homelessness issues, process improvements, customer service and conducting significant community outreach efforts.

He currently serves as the chairman of the Executive Board for the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet, a partnership between Goleta and UCSB that seeks to promote economic development activities in the Goleta area. He also led the project team for Goleta’s Fire Station 10 Project, obtaining unanimous California Coastal Commission approval last September, which will facilitate the future development of this long-awaited public safety facility for the city’s residents.

He also led the project team on the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park project.

Goleta will be presenting Mr. Adomaitis with a city tile at its upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday.

