Goleta offers tutorial on drawing maps for district elections

Dr. Daniel Phillips is featured in a video tutorial to assist with the creation of Goleta City Council districts.

To make it as easy as possible for the public to draw and submit an online or paper map with suggested district boundaries as the city of Goleta moves to district elections for the first time in November 2022, the city is releasing a “How to Draw a Map” video tutorial. It features demographer Dr. Daniel Phillips with National Demographics Corp., according to a press release.

A public workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Maps are due by Jan. 6.

The city has received more than 15 maps so far and is hoping the video will increase public participation by making the process simple and less intimidating. All you need to do is go to your computer, go to DrawGoleta.org and play the video in English or Spanish.

Final 2020 Census data won’t be released until sometime in September, but that doesn’t mean the public can’t start using the mapping tools and submitting maps now. Those who submit maps now can adjust their map boundaries, if they want, once the final Census numbers are available.

With district elections, the city will be divided into four districts, and voters in each district will elect a city council member who lives in their own district. The mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.

The public can help draw district boundaries online at DrawGoleta.org or by using paper maps, which are available at City Hall or the Goleta Valley Library during hours of operation.

For more information, call 805-961-7505, visit DrawGoleta.org or email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

