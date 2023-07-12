Goleta officials to hold study session on housing

The Goleta City Council and Planning Commission will hold a study session on the Housing Element 2023-2031, with all welcome to join.

The city will talk about rezoning areas to allow for more housing on Thursday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m. People are invited to participate and listen in-person and over Zoom.

The meeting comes after the state issued a letter requesting that Goleta consider rezoning land to address the state’s required Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

Goleta city staff identified potential rezones that include converting vacant non-residentially zoned parcels and underutilized commercial sites to residential zoning. The proposed rezones do not include converting Measure G-protected agricultural land to residential land. The potential sites are located along or near major arteries in already-urbanized areas.

The study session will help city staff submit a revised Housing Element to the state.

To attend in person, go to the Goleta City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive. To join online, it can be watched on Goleta TV channel 19, or on the city’s website at cityofgoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

– Liam Hibbert