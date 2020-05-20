Goleta OKs plan for CDBG funding

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved its 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant action plan, along with coronavirus amendments.

Through its annual allocation of CDBG funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city received approximately $225,537. Of this funding, 15% is dedicated to public services, 65% to capital projects and 20% is put toward planning and administrative costs, said Dominique Samario, management analyst for the city of Goleta.

Approximately $11,276 will be dedicated to three organizations — totaling $33,830 — including the Isla Vista Youth Projects Family Resource Center, New Beginnings Safe Parking Shelter and Rapid Rehousing Program and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. All three organizations support housing needs and essential services to low-income residents. A total of $45,2017 will be put toward planning and administration costs, while $146,600 is being used for drainage and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Mathilda Park, according to a staff report.

In addition, the city was awarded $132,696 in additional funding through the federal CARES Act. There is greater flexibility on how to use these funds, though they must be allocated to programs and services to address the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, officials said.

The council voted in favor of partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation and the United Way of Santa Barbara County through their joint COVID-19 relief fund. This would ensure the funds are awarded “in the most efficient and effective manner possible,” Ms. Samario said.

Also on Tuesday, the council approved a solid waste collection rate increase of 4.25%, effective July 1. With the increase, monthly maximum solid waste collection rates will increase between $1.28 and $2.12 depending on the service level. The rate increase was unanimously approved following a public hearing Tuesday night. The city’s Public Works staff will continue to monitor activity levels and rate impacts and may recommend a mid-year adjustment if necessary, according to a staff report.

In other business, the council voted to suspend portions of a previous resolution and reopen tennis and pickleball courts within the city. All city playground structures and exercise equipment, which includes basketball courts, skatepark, and group picnic areas, remain closed.

On Monday, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte addressed recent action taken by council in a video posted on YouTube..

“I know some of you are feeling tired, stressed, or a little stir crazy. We are dealing with not only public health impacts, but serious financial impact as well,” she said. “I want to assure you that the city of Goleta is here to support you every way that we can.

“The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “Please know the city cannot be less restrictive than the county orders. Decisions will be made based on data and guidance from public health officials.”

email: mwhite@newspress.com