Goleta parade returns

48 entries go down Hollister Avenue in Goleta’s first parade in two years

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Holiday spirit was in full swing during the Goleta Holiday Parade on Saturday. The parade made a triumphant return this year after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators saw marching bands and more as the Goleta Holiday Parade returned Saturday evening for the first time during the pandemic.

This year was the fourth annual parade. The parade started five years ago but had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The parade began at 6 p.m. and proceeded down Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta with 48 entries.

Members of the Young Singers Club offer classic Christmas songs for the crowd.

The Goleta Valley Junior High School Marching Band plays music during the Goleta Holiday Parade on Saturday.

The 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde (left) and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover dance for the crowd.



People gather on the side of the street to witness the parade.

Local members of the Girl Scouts wave to the crowd.

Children rush to pick up candy tossed from parade entrants.

This year’s grand marshals were John and Ruth Lane, whose family has been in the Goleta Valley for more than 150 years.

This event was presented thanks to the Goleta Lions Club, which partnered with the Goleta City Council and other community sponsors. The club also collaborated with the Goleta Rotary Club.

“After not having a parade last year, the community is super excited about this year’s return,” parade chair Ed Holdren of the Lions Club told the News-Press in an email.

The parade included four bands, a lot of youth groups and entries by number of banks.

Additional entries included several boy and girl scout troops, the Goleta Boys and Girls Club and many private organizations with floats, singers and groups strolling down Hollister Avenue.

Sponsors of the parade donated different amounts to fund the parade.

Classic cars roll down Hollister Avenue.

The highest level for a sponsor is the “North Pole” or “Presenting Sponsor” level, wherein $3,000 is donated. These sponsors were the Santa Cruz Markets and the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. The lowest level, bronze, is a $100 “Elves” sponsorship.

In addition, more than 25 other local businesses and families have donated funds to help make this event possible.

Parade organizers took pains to make this event possible during the pandemic. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local public health officials were followed.

“We are very excited about the great response we have received from the Goleta community,” Mr. Holdren told the News-Press before the parade started.

He predicted it would be fun for friends and families.

“We, the members of the Goleta Lions club, are very proud to be the 2021 organizer’s for the parade,” he said. “Our club has served the Goleta Valley since 1941.”

