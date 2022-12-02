Goleta Planning Commission to consider housing element

GOLETA — The Goleta Planning Commission will consider the Revised Draft Housing Element during a public hearing Dec. 12.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Goleta City Council chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta. People can also watch it at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings or on Goleta TV Channel 19.

The housing element would cover 2023-2031.

Goleta’s housing element establishes city policies and programs for maintaining and improving existing housing, as well as accommodating development of new housing to meet requirements under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

The city submitted its Draft Housing Element 2023-2031 to the state earlier this year, and the state has requested more information. Staff have revised the Draft Housing Element based on state feedback and are taking it back to the planning commission.

For more information, go to cityofgoleta.org/housingelement or email housingelement@cityofgoleta.org. For inquiries in Spanish, contact Marcos Martinez, Spanish engagement specialist, at 805-562-5500 or mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder