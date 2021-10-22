Goleta plans district elections workshop

The next Goleta District Elections Workshop will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The city is making the move to district elections in November 2022 for City Council races and is seeking public input on drawing district maps.

This workshop will be the public’s first opportunity to work with the final Census data to draw district boundaries, according to a new release. The city’s consultant, Dr. Daniel Phillips with National Demographics Corp., will lead the workshop and provide training on public mapping tools. Spanish interpretation will be available.

According to a news release, the city will be divided into four districts, and voters will select a City Council member who lives in their district. The mayor will still be elected by all voters under the new system.

The deadline for members of the public to submit a map for consideration is Jan. 6.

The upcoming District Elections Workshop will be held during the Public Engagement Commission meeting on Nov. 4. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3cjkabuv.

Community members are encouraged to begin drawing maps today ahead of the workshop. For a step-by-step guide on how to draw the map, watch the “How to Draw a Map” video tutorial by visiting youtube.com/watch?v=w9gtKJqHsFI.

Mapping tools are available at drawgoleta.org, where people who previously submitted map can log on to adjust their boundaries according to final population estimates.

To obtain a paper map, pick one up from Goleta City Hall or the Goleta Valley Library.

For more information, visit drawgoleta.org or contact cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Residents can also call 805-961-7505.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com