Goleta plans districting workshop

COURTESY PHOTO

Goleta City Clerk Deborah Lopez holds a district elections map outside City Hall. The city invites residents to attend a workshop Monday about drawing districts for City Council seats.

GOLETA — The city of Goleta will hold a district elections workshop at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

In November 2022, residents will vote for a City Council member to represent them in one of four districts. That’s a change from previous elections in which council seats were citywide, and the change means districts need to be drawn. (The mayor will continue to be elected by the entire city.)

At Monday’s workshop, residents will learn how to draw and submit their suggested district boundaries, using a paper map or online tools available at www.drawgoleta.org.

Residents are asked to bring a laptop and/or pencil for Monday’s workshop. They also will be required to wear face coverings.

Demographers and city staff will be there to help attendees as they practice drawing and submitting their maps. Paper maps will be available for residents who prefer to use their pencil instead of their laptop.

Spanish interpretation will be available

Residents can find recordings of previous workshops at www.drawgoleta.org.

Maps must be received by Jan. 6 to be considered.

For more information, e-mail cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.

— Dave Mason