Goleta plans elections workshop

GOLETA — The city of Goleta will hold its first District Elections Workshop at 6 p.m. Monday.

During the virtual program, participants will learn about the process of moving the City Council to district elections in November 2022. In addition, viewers will learn about tools they can use to draw their own maps for proposed districts.

To register, go to tinyurl.com/9zdtmkdh. The webinar ID is 972 1928 6351.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

The city will be divided into four districts, and voters in each district will elect a City Council member who lives in that district. The mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.

To maximize community participation, the city will hold several workshops over the next few months.

In-person workshops will begin later this month. The first one will be at 11 a.m. June 26 at the Goleta Union School District Boardroom, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

Another in-person workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at a location to be determined.

For more information, contact cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.

The city plans to launch a district elections website.

— Dave Mason