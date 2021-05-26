Goleta plans entertainment for State of the City

COURTESY PHOTOS

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover will perform during Thursday’s virtual Goleta Community State of the City.

The city of Goleta is presenting entertainers and more during its Goleta Community State of the City.

The virtual program is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it at www.cityofgoleta.org, www.facebook.com/cityofgoleta, Goleta TV Channel 19 and www.youtube.com/cityofgoleta1.

The program will include the State of the City speech by Mayor Paula Perotte, an update on the city’s finances by City Manager Michelle Greene, messages from Goleta City Council members and local entertainment. There will also be a Q&A with city staff members.



At left, Kaitlyn Diffenderfer will sing a selection from Dos Pueblos High School’s production of the Broadway classic “Pippin.’” At right, Kaia Drayton, a fifth-grader at Hollister Elementary School, will read an excerpt from “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman.

The program will feature:

• Ellwood Elementary School sixth-graders reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

• Hollister School fifth-grader Kaia Drayton reading an excerpt from “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman.

• Kaitlyn Diffenderfer, a junior in Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company, performing “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man” from the school’s musical “Pippin.”

• 2021 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover from Zermeno Dance Academy in Old Town Goleta performing “Bahia de Cadiz.”

• Music group Super Bitchin’ performing at M Special Brewery in Goleta.

