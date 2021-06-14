Goleta plans for Fiesta Ranchera

Old Spanish Days, historical society team up for modified version

Get ready to celebrate.

That’s the word from the city of Goleta, where the City Council’s consent calendar includes a proclamation making Thursday the official Fiesta Ranchera Day.

The proclamation is part of the virtual council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The agenda also includes adoption of the city’s-two year budget covering fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and the comprehensive capital improvement plan, along with other financial details.

You can watch the meeting live on cable Channel 19 or www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

This week, there’s a lot of attention on Fiesta Ranchera, which was first

celebrated in 1968 at Stow House.

The traditional Fiesta Ranchera event won’t take place this year, but Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society are teaming up for a special 2021 Fiesta Ranchera On-the-Go to give back to the community. You can find live Fiesta Ranchera entertainment at various locations throughout Goleta Thursday through Saturday, according to a news release. See goletahistory.org for details.

And you can read the proclamation at tinyurl.com/2w6usyhm.

The consent calendar also includes a proclamation declaring June as LGBT Pride Month. You can read that proclamation at tinyurl.com/y8xz36w7.

In other business, the Goleta City Council is scheduled to:

— Consider adoption of an urgency ordinance sunsetting the temporary moratorium on residential evictions and amending the repayment provisions of the temporary moratorium on commercial evictions.

— Discuss the proposed habitat enhancement work and award of design service agreements for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove.

— Conduct a public hearing about a Specific Plan amendment for 6975 Santa Felicia Drive. The applicant is requesting the council start a study of the amendment to remove a 4.3-acre parcel from the plan’s boundaries. The property owners would like to develop this last undeveloped parcel.

— Consider accepting prioritized recommendations/goals from the Goleta Parks, Facilities and Playgrounds Master Plan.

For the complete City Council agenda, see tinyurl.com/r3hrahfp.

To participate in Tuesday’s virtual meeting, go to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2920342881197492235.

To submit comments before the meeting, email them to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. The deadline is noon today.

If you miss Tuesday’s meeting, the session will be rebroadcast on Channel 19 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturdays. Or you can watch it available to watch at any time on the city website, which again is www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

The council consists of Mayor Paula Perotte, Mayor Pro Tempore James Kyriaco and council members Roger Aceves, Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards.

