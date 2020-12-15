Goleta playgrounds still open

GOLETA — The city’s playgrounds remain open amid the regional stay-at-home order.

According to a news release from the city of Goleta, COVID-19 playground guidelines that were active in October will remain in place. These include everyone 2 years old and older wearing a face covering and maintaining six feet physical distance between individuals from different households.

No food and drink will be allowed at play structures, skate parks or fitness stations, and those who use these facilities are recommended to wash their hands before and after they visit.

Goleta playgrounds, skateparks and fitness stations remain open during this month’s stay-at-home order.

The city of Goleta also recommends visitors stop by playgrounds at times when they aren’t crowded and that visitors limit their time at parks to 30 minutes while others are waiting to use the playground. The city also suggests the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions stay away from playgrounds while others are present.

The city’s parks, including playgrounds, skateparks and fitness stations, are open 8 a.m. to sunset daily.

