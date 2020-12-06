Goleta receives grant for bicycle, pedestrian safety education

GOLETA — The city of Goleta announced Thursday that it received a grant of $40,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety to educate the public on the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

The funds will go toward a variety of activities that promote bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

Activities include: education workshops geared toward youth and older adults; education on the importance of safety equipment that improves visibility such as reflective armbands, bicycle headlights and taillights; community walks and bicycle safety courses; bicycle helmet inspections; and distribution of bicycle helmets to those in need after education presentations.

All in-person activities will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and the program runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

— Grayce McCormick