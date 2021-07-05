Home Local Goleta releases calendar for Parks and Rec Month
Goleta releases calendar for Parks and Rec Month

by Madison Hirneisen
GOLETA — July is Parks and Recreation Month nationwide, and to celebrate, the city of Goleta has created a calendar of outdoor activities to complete throughout the month. 

The calendar encompasses a variety of activities that can be completed at home or in various parks across Goleta. The calendar includes activities like playing tennis, learning pickleball at Evergreen Park, building sandcastles or attending community art workshops.

To access the calendar, visit cityofgoleta.org/home/showpublisheddocument/25504. 

— Madison Hirneisen

