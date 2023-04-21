Goleta releases video of State of City event

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is releasing a 2023 Goleta Community State of the City highlight video and a recording of the entire event held April 10 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

Approximately 200 people attended the informative night to get an update on how the city is doing, learn about plans for the future and ask questions.

To see how it went, city officials invite you to watch the short video recap at youtu.be/AqEZ1xYuJ68. To watch the event in its entirety, go to youtu.be/iSZhPejRYdM.

The Goleta event featured a room full of information tables on city projects and programs, a keynote address by Mayor Paula Perotte, an update on the city’s finances by City Manager Robert Nisbet and a Q&A panel with department directors.

Both the highlight video and the event recording are also available to view on Goleta TV Channel 19, the city’s website (cityofgoleta.org) and social media platforms (@cityofgoleta).

— Neil Hartstein