Goleta releases video on lighting project

LED lights are coming to Goleta streets in late summer and early fall.

The city will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. The city released a new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English at https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ and Spanish at https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q.

The new lights will save the Goleta money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.

Design maps show the existing and proposed streetlight fixture wattages throughout the city, as well as other project design considerations and recommendations. The proposed design maps are now available on the city website at www.CityofGoleta.org/LEDStreetlights.

Goleta encourages the public to review the video and the project design maps and reach out to city staff with any questions or comments regarding the project. Public Works staff is also organizing a virtual informational meeting currently scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22, 2021 to discuss the project and answer any questions the public may have.

The project will be going to the Goleta City Council on July 20 for final approval and to seek authorization to start the streetlight fixture conversions. Contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org for any questions or additional information.

