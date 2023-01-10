Goleta resident wins Danish Days’ trip for two to Denmark

COURTESY PHOTO

The name is drawn for the winner of a trip for two to Denmark. From left are Donna Ineman of The Home Connection, who’s the chair of the Danish Days Trip Raffle; Linda Johansen, Solvang Danish Days Foundation member; and Aleena Madrid, 2022 Danish Days Maid, who presided over the 2022 festival weekend along with the 2020 Danish Maid, Isabella Lopez, and the 2021 Danish Maid, Kayla Bandel

Elizabeth Crespo of Goleta is the 2022 Solvang Danish Days’ “Win a Trip for Two to Denmark” raffle winner.

The drawing is sponsored by the Solvang Danish Days Foundation.

The winning ticket was drawn in front of a Solvang shop, The Home Connection, on Jan. 6 at the close of Solvang Julefest. The event’s winning ticket was purchased at the Solvang Visitors Center on Copenhagen Drive.

Solvang Danish Days 2023 raffle tickets can be purchased by mail by writing to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464-1424.

Raffle tickets are also sold at various Solvang merchants leading up to and during Danish Days weekend. Solvang Danish Days 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 15 through 17.

Additional information about this year’s event weekend will eventually be available on the Solvang Danish Days website www.solvangdanishdays.org, and on the event’s social media channels @DanishDays and facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.

The foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Danish Maid. Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications, Danish family history and accomplishments, and preference will be given to a candidate who will be a high school senior during the fall of 2023.

The Danish Maid will have a busy few weeks before the actual Danish Days event dates, making appearances at the Solvang Farmers Market and meetings of the Solvang Rotary Club, Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, Vikings of Solvang, Solvang Dania group and the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood.

During the festive weekend, the Danish Maid will have honorary positions in the Danish Days Parade and will need to be available for media interviews and other event appearances.

Applications can be emailed to solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Martha Nedegaard, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464.

The application deadline is March 17.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com