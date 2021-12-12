Goleta reviews historic preservation effort

The Goleta City Council will continue discussing its first historic preservation ordinance at its Feb. 15 meeting.

Following a lengthy discussion at last week’s council meeting, members directed city staff to provide findings for each of the 29 properties proposed to be added to the Historic Resources Inventory.

The staff was also directed to provide information for the six to seven additional properties that may be designated as Goleta landmarks.

The council also directed staff to make the exemptions from the archaeological and/or tribal cultural provisions simpler and clearer to the public.

Staff was also instructed to provide cost estimates for different archaeological reports and provide an estimate how many of these could be required in the course of a year, according to a news release.

According to the city, the Historic Preservation Ordinance is designed to preserve and protect resources that cannot be replaced or replicated once they are lost.

On Nov. 8, the Planning Commission reviewed the ordinance and recommended the adoption.

The proposed ordinance includes regulations that could affect some property owners, especially owners of designated Historic Resources. The regulations that regard archaeological and/or tribal cultural resources could affect property owners who are considering work that involves earth-moving activities.

The proposed regulations are intended to foster preservation while allowing for development, according to the City of Goleta.

During its review of the ordinance, the Goleta Planning Commission sought input from Goleta residents, archaeologists and historians, and Chumash representatives.

Learn more about the project at www.historicgoleta.org.

