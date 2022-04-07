Goleta Sanitary District board of directors receives prestigious award from foundation

The Goleta Sanitary District board was recognized this week for exemplary achievement.

At its meeting Monday, the board accepted the Platinum Level District of Distinction accreditation from Charlotte Holifield, public affairs field coordinator and water policy analyst for the Special District Leadership Foundation of the California Special District Association for the second time. This honor was given to the district for implementing a comprehensive list of high-level transparency and good governance practices.

The Platinum Level District of Distinction is the foundation’s highest level of recognition for a Special District.

“We are very proud of this achievement and of our board,” said district General Manager Steve Wagner. “To be recognized for platinum level a second time, and to be the only special district in Santa Barbara County (to receive it) is quite an honor. Our commitment to our ratepayers is to provide the highest quality service with transparency and integrity at a cost-effective price while protecting public health and the environment,”

To be considered for the award, the district first had to earn the Certificate of Transparency Award, Recognition in Governance Awards for all board members and the general manager, and the Special District Administrator certification of the general manager.

The Platinum Level District of Distinction incorporates completion of all of the required programs and demonstrates a comprehensive approach to excellence in special district governance.

“The district was thrilled to learn that only 11 districts in the state have achieved this level of recognition. We are very proud to be one of the 11 and look forward to serving the citizens of the Goleta Valley for many years to come,” said Board President Steven T. Majoewsky.

