Goleta Sanitary District schedules public hearings

GOLETA — The Goleta Sanitary District is transitioning to a new by-district voting process in time for the November 2022 election.

Five separate district boundaries will be drawn after receiving input from the public on communities of interest, with a board member elected from each one.

The public hearings will be interpreted in Spanish and recorded in both English and Spanish for viewing on the district’s website, www.goletasanitary.org, after Monday.

The in-person hearings will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Nov. 20 in the Goleta Sanitary District’s Headquarters at 1 William Moffett Place, Goleta, across from the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

“We look forward to engaging with members of the public at these important opportunities to share their opinions.” said Steve Wagner, Goleta Sanitary District’s general manager, in a news release.

“This process demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our community.” said Jerry Smith, president of the Goleta Sanitary District Board.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to share input on communities of interest can email Laura Romano, management analyst, at lromano@goletasanitary.org.

For more information, contact Ms. Romano at 805-967-4519 or lromano@goletasanitary.org.

— Marilyn McMahon