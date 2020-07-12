Goleta, Santa Ynez libraries alter sidewalk service hours

Sidewalk services at the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are changing hours of service this week, officials said.

Starting July 15, the services will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Formerly, the libraries operated from Tuesday to Saturday, with the change made for more efficient use of staff resources for both online and curbside services during the hours with the highest demand, according to officials.

The Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang libraries opened for sidewalk service and book returns on June 16. To receive sidewalk service and place holds, patrons must have a library card issued by the Goleta Valley, Buellton, or Solvang libraries. To get a library card, visit your local branch during service hours with verification of your address. Cards can also be obtained online at the Black Gold eCard registration webpage, at https://www.blackgold.org/polaris/custom/ecardreg.aspx.

Visitors are required to follow social distancing rules and, in order to receive services, must wear a face covering and line up six feet apart. Library staff members are following public health safety guidelines as well, wearing face coverings and gloves, as well as an apron if they are emptying the book drops. Those who feel ill are asked not to visit the libraries.

Those who return material in the book drops may find the items are still on their record, though library staff warned there may be a delay before the items are reflected on your account. No fines will be charged, as the return process is more lengthy due to the need to quarantine materials for one week.

Books can also be placed on hold for pickup only with Black Gold from any of the three branches. Full service through Black Gold will not resume until later this year. Once logged on to Black Gold, there is a video tutorial on how to place a hold.

For more information on the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries and the programs and services available, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

