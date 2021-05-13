Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries to reopen June 2

The city of Goleta announced Wednesday that after 15 months, the Goleta, Solvang and Buellton library branches will be reopening to the public at a limited capacity beginning June 2.

“We are so excited to be reopening the library for what we are calling Express Service,” Allison Gray, library director, said in a statement. “Opening in a limited capacity is the first step toward a full reopening. We can’t wait to see our wonderful library users and catch up with them after this long year.”

Express Service library hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. The hours are the same as Sidewalk Service, which will remain open. Patrons will be allowed to enter the library on a first-come, first-serve basis and will have 15 minutes to spend inside picking out material and checking it out on a self-checkout machine, using an Express computer, or browning the Friends of the Library book sale. The entire library will be open at all three branches, except for the restrooms.

All patrons ages 2 and up are required to wear a face mask and must maintain at least six-feet of distance from others. There will also be gloves and hand sanitizer available upon entry.

For now, material available to check out will be available only from the Goleta, Solvang and Buellton branches. No date has been set for the resumption of service at other Black Gold Libraries.

Black Gold receives funding from the federal government that is funneled through the California State Library which pays for the shipments between the seven Black Gold jurisdictions. The funding was severely slashed for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year and it is unclear what will happen in the 2021-22 FY, which begins July 1.

— Mitchell White