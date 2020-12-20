Goleta seeking board members and commissioners

The city of Goleta has vacancies on the Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Parks and Recreation Commission and Public Tree Advisory Commission, and is seeking community members to apply.

Applications are due Jan. 4, 2021.

The Planning Commission consists of five members who each serve a four-year term. Planning Commissioners make decisions regarding land use issues for the city, reviewing and taking appropriate action on discretionary development applications and making recommendations to the City Council on any proposed legislative actions.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Compensation is $100 per meeting, and there are currently four vacancies. Applicants must reside within city limits and be qualified electors.

The seven-member Design Review Board has vacancies for a licensed architect, two at-large members that must reside within city limits and one at-large member. For a three-year term, members encourage development that uses the best professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality design.

The DRB meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3 p.m., and the position is compensated $50 per meeting.

In addition, there are three vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Commission, which advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta. All applicants must reside within city limits, they meet every two months on the first Wednesday of every even month, and they’re compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting.

Finally, there are two vacancies on the Public Tree Advisory Commission, which provides advice to staff and the City Council in developing plans and goals for the Goleta Urban Forest and informs the community of the Urban Forestry program as directed by the council.

The commission holds six regular meetings per year and additional as necessary, and all applicants must live in the city.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions and email CityClerkGroup@CityofGoleta.org with any questions.

