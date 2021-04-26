Goleta seeks feedback on local road safety plan

The City of Goleta is asking interested community members, residents and business owners to join a virtual Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the city’s local roads.

The meeting includes a presentation on the draft local road safety plan, analysis of the five-year collision data and breakout room community discussions.

Next week the public will be able to view the draft LRSP document and potential counter-measure options on the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaTrafficSafetyStudy. After the virtual meeting, the city will post a survey on the same webpage for the community to provide feedback and add comments to the interactive map.

“Goleta takes pride in incorporating community input into our processes,” said James Window, the city’s senior civil engineer for the Public Works Department. “The typical LRSP is a data-driven format. However, we are also seeking the community’s input on the potential countermeasures to raise awareness on the various potential options and seek input and feedback on what works in Goleta.”

Goleta was awarded a LRSP grant in the amount of $53,000. The LRSP grant program is part of the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and is designed to provide funding to local agencies to develop a LRSP to coordinate the efforts of a wide range of organizations to reduce traffic accident fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads.

The LRSP addresses the four “E’s” of traffic safety: engineering, enforcement, education and emergency Services.

Spanish translation of the meeting will be provided, and the Zoom meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, can be accessed with this link: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/99169789345.

The meeting will be recorded and available to view after the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaTrafficSafetyStudy.

