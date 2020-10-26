Home Life Goleta seeks feedback on Stow Grove Park renovations
Life

Goleta seeks feedback on Stow Grove Park renovations

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
The city of Goleta is seeking public input about Stow Grove Park

The city of Goleta is renovating Stow Grove Park at 580 N. La Patera Lane and seeking public input for the direction of the project. 

A survey is available in English and Spanish for public response, and asks questions dealing with how local residents use the park and what it means to them.

Current amenities for the park include barbecues, a baseball/softball complex, horseshoe pits, an open multi-purpose field, picnic shelters/gazebos, picnic tables, a playground and tot lot, a restroom and a sand volleyball court. 

The focus of the project is on the multi-purpose field, but also includes future phases for the park.

A video is available online to learn more on the project at https://youtu.be/_T1UwxMQR7w

The English survey is available at https://s.zoomerang.com/r/StowGroveParkGoleta., and the Spanish survey is available at https://s.zoomerang.com/r/StowGroveParkGoletaEspanol

The deadline for response is Nov. 16.

Contact JoAnne Plummer, the project manager, with any questions at 805-562-5505 or email jplummer@cityofgoleta.org

email: gmccormick@newspress.com

