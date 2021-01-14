Goleta seeks public feedback on LED street lights

COURTESY PHOTO

Four different types of LED street lights have been installed in Goleta to gauge public feedback on which one the city should use to replace more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium street light fixtures.

The city of Goleta installed new Light-Emitting Diode street lights as part of a pilot study testing four different types of LED street lights.

One street light will be selected to use for the city’s LED Street Lighting Project, which will replace more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium street light fixtures with new energy efficient LED street lights.

They will save the city money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment.

The Department of Public Works encourages Goleta residents to review the various LED street lights installed with the pilot study and provide feedback to help staff pick the best one.

The light fixtures in the pilot project are located in the Cannon Green Drive neighborhood in western Goleta, and residents are encouraged to observe the displays along Davenport Road, Freeman Place and Elmhurst Place. The lights will come on around sunset and remain through the rest of January.

Once residents have seen the different types of street lights, they can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GoletaLED to provide their feedback on their favorite one.

For more questions or information, contact City Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org or at 805-690-5120.

