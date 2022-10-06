Goleta seeks public input on creek/watershed plan

The city of Goleta is in the next phase of its Creek and Watershed Management Plan and is seeking residents’ input.

The city is requesting people complete a survey to help determine priorities.

To take the survey in English, go to survey123.arcgis.com/share/42829f5458cd480c84f9e8a59052db1d.

To take the survey in Spanish, visit survey123.arcgis.com/share/2062f1517ba643af8c2d86148b3428d7.

“Our community has clearly expressed how important it is to protect our creeks and coastal waters from pollution,” Melissa Nelson, Goleta environmental services manager, said in a news release. “Our goal now is to plan our priorities and focus areas, evaluating existing funding and other funding opportunities, and seeking community input as to how the city should prioritize projects.”

“Maintaining the quality of life in the city and keeping the Goodland good – even fantastic – is important to us all,” Ms. Nelson said.

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan, adopted in December 2020, includes information on the dozen creeks that run through Goleta, identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and actions to address those impairments.

According to the city of Goleta, the plan also outlines best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas.

In its news release, the city said residents have consistently voiced support for protecting and enhancing the city’s creeks.

The Creek and Watershed survey was initially released at the Goleta Lemon Festival in late September.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com