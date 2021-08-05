Goleta seeks public input on redistricting

GOLETA — The city of Goleta held a district elections workshop and public hearing Monday night to help community members understand the redistricting process and the public’s role mapping the new lines.

There are continued opportunities to assist the city, and previous workshops are available online at drawgoleta.org.

Community members can submit their ideas for district boundaries online or on a paper map. The deadline to submit proposed maps is Jan. 6.

During the Aug. 17 City Council meeting, the council will be approving a list of communities of interest. These communities will be identified as groups that should remain in a single district.

If you know of a group of people with common interests who live close together, email it to Goleta City Clerk Deborah Lopez at dlopez@cityofgoleta.org by Sunday.

A list of communities will be posted online soon.

The Public Engagement Commission meets Aug. 19 and Oct. 21, giving the public more opportunities to voice their perspectives. October’s meeting will be the final public workshop.

For more information, go to drawgoleta.org or contact cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.

