Goleta seeks to fill vacancies on panels

GOLETA — Positions are currently open in Goleta for the city’s Planning Commission, the Public Engagement Commission or the Mosquito and Vector District Management Board of Santa Barbara County.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Interested applicants can go to cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/city-clerk/boards-commissions.

The Planning Commission discusses land issues and consists of five members in four-year terms. The commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 6 p.m. There is $100 compensation per meeting.

There is one vacancy on the commission. Eligible applicants must live within city limits and be a qualified elector.

To be considered for the Public Engagement Commission, applicants must be a Goleta resident, but not a city employee.

The commission’s projects include assisting with the district mapping process to determine boundaries for the city’s first district elections, set for November 2022.

The commission has six regular scheduled meetings per year. Commissioners are compensated $50 per meeting. There are four vacancies.

The Mosquito and Vector Management District Board of Santa Barbara County consists of eight members, five of whom are appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and three of whom are appointed by the city councils in Goleta, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. There is currently one vacancy on the board for the city of Goleta.

The district board meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month to discuss business and authorize fiscal and operational activity.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions or e-mail cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder