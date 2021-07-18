Goleta seeks youths to serve on panels

COURTESY PHOTOS

The city of Goleta is accepting applications for one youth representative on the Public Engagement Commission and one student representative on the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The deadline is Friday.

They are being accepted at tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions. They can also be completed at cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/city-clerk/boards-commissions.

Or they can be sent to the City of Goleta, Attn: City Clerk Deborah Lopez, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta 93117.

Applicants must be Goleta residents between ages of 15 and 21 for the Public Engagement Commission or a student 15 or older for the Parks and Recreation Commission). Both commissions consist of seven members and have six regularly scheduled meetings per year.

Youth commissioners can choose to receive community service hours or the $50/meeting stipend.

Jonika Ronkainen, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate, is the outgoing Parks and Recreation student commissioner.

“I loved having the opportunity to participate in discussions about the exciting new projects being undertaken in my hometown and investing a bit more time into getting to know Goleta’s shared spaces, the importance of which has been especially highlighted over the past year and a half of isolation,” she said in a news release. “I encourage anyone looking to become more engaged in the Goleta community to apply and wish I had done so sooner.”

Another recent Dos Pueblos graduate, Vinesh Manian, has served on the Public Engagement Commission for the past three years.

He said he is grateful for the experience.

“I initially applied for the youth public engagement commissioner position because I wanted to do something to give back to my community,” he said. “I have really enjoyed working with my fellow commissioners on some very cool projects such as the census. The skills I have learned in this position will help throughout my lifetime.”

The Parks and Recreation Commission advises the Goleta City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities.

The Public Engagement Commission is charged with looking for ways to increase public engagement in city government. Currently the PEC is assisting with the district mapping process to determine district lines for the city’s first district elections in November 2022.

For more information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.email: dmason@newspress.com