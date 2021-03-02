Goleta small businesses to receive aid

GOLETA — Grants are available to help small businesses.

The program is called Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant.

The city of Goleta, in partnership with Santa Barbara Better Together and the Santa Barbara Foundation, has opened the grant program, which has a March 8 deadline for small businesses to submit an application.

A maximum of $10,000 is available per grant to qualifying small businesses located within Goleta’s city limits.

The City Council has approved an additional $66,500 for the program.

“In these difficult times, I am pleased that the City Council was able to approve additional funds to continue supporting the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Grant Program,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a statement. “Now is the time to support our local businesses, and we appreciate the help of organizations like the Santa Barbara Foundation to make these grants possible.”

Grants are available to small businesses in Goleta as they reopen and adapt to operating under COVID-19 guideline.

“We are thrilled to be the purveyor of support to small businesses who are facing ongoing challenges with COVID-19,” said Jessica Sanchez, director of donor services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “It has been an honor to work creatively with the city of Goleta, Santa Barbara Better Together Fund, and our team at the foundation for a third time to get relief to small businesses.”

Community members are welcome to donate to the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund at sbfoundation.org/give-now/give-to-sb-better-together-fund/.

— Gerry Fall