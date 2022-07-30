Goleta, Solvang libraries celebrate summer reading programs

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta Valley Library will host a Summer Splash to celebrate the conclusion of the summer reading program. It’s set for 1:30 to 4 p.m. today.

Special events are taking place today at libraries in Goleta and Solvang to celebrate their summer reading programs.

The finale of the summer program will include a Summer Splash from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

Local publisher Seven Seas Press will be distributing free copies of its newest children’s book “Makana,” and author Janet Lucy will be signing copies of her book for young readers.

And the library will include a Santa Barbara Maritime Museum table, where you can learn about the ocean and receive free museum passes.

A guest from UCSB H.E.A.R. will also be sharing books and activities about treating animals with compassion.

And Ice in Paradise polar bear mascot will be there too, along with fun activity stations including fface painting, crafts, games, prizes, a “Guess How Many” contest, and ocean-themed sensory bins.

Meanwhile, the Solvang Library will host an ice cream social at 3 p.m. on the library lawn, 1745 Mission Drive. The event is design to honor summer readers, volunteers and businesses and organizations who donated prizes to the summer reading program.

Today is the final day for children and teenagers to bring their reading logs and receive prizes. And adults can enter tickets into drawings for prizes for every book read during the program.

For more information on Goleta and Solvang Valley libraries, see www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

— Dave Mason