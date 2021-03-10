Goleta start-up LaunchPoint debuts MAAP tool for commercial use

COURTESY PHOTO

LaunchPoint’s Modeling Advanced Aircraft Propulsion tool allows aerospace innovators to model “what if” scenarios digitally before developing air propulsion prototypes.

GOLETA — LaunchPoint, a Goleta-based aerospace startup, debuted its Modeling Advanced Aircraft Propulsion tool for commercial use Tuesday, a move that will allow tech companies to license the advanced software to aid in the development of flying vehicles.

The MAAP tool, which was created by LaunchPoint engineers, allows developers to experiment with “what if” scenarios for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft systems. This will allow engineers to see a digital model of propulsion systems before developing prototypes.

The rollout of the MAAP tool comes at a time when many companies are scrambling to develop vertical take-off hybrid electric vehicles, which will pave the way for flying taxis, cars and cargo transports. Executives at LaunchPoint “expect the tool will become a key resource” for other aerospace firms worldwide, the company said in a news release.

Currently, LaunchPoint is developing hybrid-electric propulsion systems that can power large drones and, in the future, will power flying cars. The firm announced Tuesday that it has already completed the first licensing agreement for the MAAP tool with an overseas automaker.

“LaunchPoint is uniquely positioned to work with air vehicle integrators to help design aircraft propulsion systems and to validate designs for the Advanced Air Mobility market,” Rob Reali, LaunchPoint’s CEO, said in a statement. “In addition to the MAAP design tool, we also provide a suite of electric motors, controllers, and generator sets that are ideal in certain classes of vehicles this exciting industry is developing.”

— Madison Hirneisen