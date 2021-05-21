Goleta State of the City set for today

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Goleta State of the City at 9 a.m. today.

The event will be broadcast from Rancho La Patera and Stow House. The event is the chamber’s second of a four-part State of the City series. The Carpinteria event was held in March and Santa Barbara will be featured in June. The final event in the series will be the State of the County, which is slated to be the chamber’s first in-person event on July 29, according to officials.

The program will feature presentations from Mayor Paula Perotte; City Manager, Michelle Greene; Donna Lewis, Goleta Union School District; Mark Linehan, Wynmark Company; and a health care update from Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Dr. Robin Malone and Arie Dejong, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The presentation is available for free. To register for the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_73LnlovoT_CCSZxsEmebMQ.

— Mitchell White