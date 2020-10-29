Goleta stresses safety as playgrounds reopen

Have fun, but play safe.
That’s the word as the city of Goleta announces the reopenings of its playgrounds, skate park and fitness stations.
The city made the announcement in a video featuring Parks & Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer. You can watch her at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta at www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1jlQUG3J2k&feature=youtu.be.
The city is reminding everyone to:
— Wear a face covering over your mouth and nose. That applies to everybody 2 and older.
— Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet between individuals from different households and prevent crowding of children. If you can’t maintain that distance, don’t use the facility, said the city.
— Wash or sanitize your hands before and after your visit. Playgrounds are cleaned three times a week, but the city noted it’s impossible to clean surfaces between every user.
— Visit a playground at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits. Peak hours tend to be weekday afternoons and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Limit your visit to 30 minutes when others are waiting to use a facility.
— Avoid playgrounds if others are on the playground and you’re elderly or have underlying medical conditions.
— Remember organized group activities that include people outside your household are not permitted.
— Follow all guidelines at the skatepark at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.
— Remember playgrounds, skate park and fitness stations are open 8 a.m. to sunset every day.
For more information, contact Ms. Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or 805-562-5505.
email: dmason@newspress.com