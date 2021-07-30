Goleta survey results favor bike share

COURTESY PHOTO

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is considering adding a bike-share pilot program and recently sent an interest survey to residents.

Of the 400 respondents, 66% rated their support for the program as a four or five on a five-point scale. More than 80% of the survey takers live or work in Goleta.

“We are very appreciative that so many people took the time to give their feedback. We received a lot of thoughtful responses that will help the City Council to consider the future of bike sharing in our community,” Goleta Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore said in a news release.

The survey was available in English and Spanish and was open from June 28 to July 19. Questions ranged in topics from current transportation habits to preferred location of bikes.

The benefits most favored by participants were: positive environmental impact, convenience, reduced traffic congestion, fun and health.

Respondents were concerned about street safety, access to bicycles and cost.

Most preferred a program that operated regionally with a docking system. Respondents would like to see the bike docks at shopping centers, Old Town, parks, Santa Barbara and Isla Vista.

The results will be shared with the City Council Energy/Green Issues Standing Committee in September.

— Annelise Hanshaw