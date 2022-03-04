Goleta to celebrate 20th anniversary

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday.

The event marking the city’s incorporation in 2002 will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta.

As part of the birthday celebration, the city will present its Reflections Video at 3:15 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will include live music from the Salt Martians (bluegrass) and The Nombres (rock and country). There will also be performances by the Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company, the Junior Spirit of Fiesta and Teen Star Santa Barbara finalists.

A birthday toast with sparkling cider, lemon bundtinis and special tributes is set for 2:45 p.m.

There will be a chance to sign a community mural.

