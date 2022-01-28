Goleta to celebrate 20th anniversary

GOLETA —The city of Goleta’s 20th anniversary celebration will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The Goleta event was originally scheduled for Feb. 5, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Activities will include premiere of the city’s 20-year reflections video, live music by the Salt Martians (bluegrass) and The Nombres (rock and country), anniversary tributes and a toast with dessert, community mural station, photo station, train ride and tractor rides, raffle prizes and other activities. There will also be popcorn.

People attending the outdoor event are asked to bring their own chairs.

For more information or be a participant in the celebration, contact Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover at khoover@cityofgoleta.org.

At the Feb. 1 Goleta City Council, Mayor Paula Perotte will read a proclamation recognizing the city’s 20 years of incorporation. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

You can watch the recognition live on Goleta TV channel 19 or at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Katherine Zehnder