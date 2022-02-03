Goleta to give away COVID-19 test kits

GOLETA — The city of Goleta plans to distribute more than 10,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents Saturday at the West Wind Drive-In Theater, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

This point of distribution will be a drive-through that is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until supplies last. Use Kellogg Avenue to access the POD.

Bicycles and scooters are also welcome, but for safety reasons, walk-ups will not be allowed. Residents can receive up to six at-home tests per household, first-come, first-served, according to a news release.

Goleta received the COVID-19 test kits from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and the city staff and Community Emergency Response Team members will be handing out the kits to anyone who comes by. Wear a face covering when coming to pick up the test kits.

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is assisting with logistics.

Free at-home test kits can also be ordered at www.covidtests.gov.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit www.publichealthsbc.org.

– Marilyn McMahon