Goleta to hold economic development forum

GOLETA – The city of Goleta is developing a Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

A review of the draft plan will take place during a community forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Goleta City Council chambers, in-person at 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, and via Zoom. The city of Goleta said it welcomes the community’s input.

The plan outlines strategies such as improving city government support of local businesses and investing in streetscape infrastructure in Old Town, with the goal of attracting and growing businesses, creating and retaining jobs, and making the community a better place, according to the city.

The city released a survey last fall to gather input and ideas from businesses, nonprofits, organizations, residents, visitors, and everyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. The city said the feedback from the survey was incorporated into the draft plan.

For more information, email Ryan Kintz, assistant to the city manager, at rkintz@cityofgoleta.org.

– Katherine Zehnder