Goleta to hold Measure A hearing

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will hold a hearing later this month on its five-year plan to use Measure A transportation funds.

The council has scheduled a March 15 teleconference hearing at 5:30 p.m. to consider its five-year capital expenditure program of projects that will be funded through Measure A money.

The official program is called the Measure A Five Year Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2022-2027.

Measure A was the 2008 voter-approved Santa Barbara Transportation Improvement Program. It is funded through a local one-half percent sales tax over 30 years.

The POP would need approval by the city council after a public hearing.

Individuals who have questions about the project may contact Teresa Lopes, a senior project engineer at 805-961-7563 or at tlopes@cityofgoleta.org. Those who speak Spanish can contact Marcos Martinez at 805-562-5500 or at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn