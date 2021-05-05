Goleta to hold State of the City address

COURTESY PHOTO

Mayor Paula Perotte and the rest of the City Council will update residents on how Goleta is doing in the 2021 Goleta Community State of the City, which will premiere at 7 p.m. on May 27.

The 2021 Goleta Community State of the City address will premiere at 7 p.m. May 27.

The city is encouraging residents to support local restaurants by getting #GoletaToGo and gathering to watch the program, which includes an update on how the city is doing from Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Michelle Greene, special messages from the City Council members, local entertainment and a Q&A session.

Any written questions for the mayor, City Council or staff can be emailed, along with short cell phone videos of individuals asking their questions, to pio@cityofgoleta.org. Questions must be submitted by May 14 to be included. Select video questions will be shown during the State of the City.

For cell phone video questions, the city recommends: recording the video horizontally; ensuring no background noise; sharing a quick introduction and connection to Goleta; and keeping videos to 15 seconds. Residents emailing written questions are asked to also introduce themselves and share their connection with Goleta.

The 2021 Goleta Community State of the City can be viewed on: the city’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CityofGoleta1; Channel 19; www.cityofgoleta.org; or www.facebook.com/cityofgoleta.

