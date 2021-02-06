Goleta to hold workshop for city’s strategic plan

The city of Goleta is holding a virtual special city council workshop at 5 p.m. Thursday to review its strategic plan.

The plan identifies the priorities and goals of an organization in order to create a roadmap, guiding future decision making and the city’s budget allocations.

Goleta’s strategic plan is driven by its vision statement: “Goleta is a beautiful, safe, and diverse community of residents with family-friendly neighborhoods that values the environment, agriculture, and open space while encouraging housing, recreation, and business opportunities.”

Staff is proposing updates to the current 2019-21 strategic plan to reflect the strategic goals and budgeted items that city council wishes to pursue in preparation for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

The plan covers a two-year period that runs concurrent with the city’s two-year budget plan, and receives regular updates to keep current with Goleta’s priorities and to ensure the living document continues to be dynamic and reflective of the goals of the city council and Goleta community.

The city hopes the public will watch and participate in the special city council workshop.

Join the meeting at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7199707005029290768 and use webinar ID: 210-105-995.

Written comments can be submitted by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. The meeting can be viewed live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or streamed on the website at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

