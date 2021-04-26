Home Local Goleta to host review for new train depot
Local

Goleta to host review for new train depot

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

GOLETA — The Goleta Design Review Board will conduct an Advisory review on design issues pertaining to the Goleta Train Depot project during a virtual meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The property, located at 27 S. Patera Lane, includes a 39,800-square foot structure and parking lot. The city is planning to replace this existing warehouse with a new 9,000-square foot Goleta Train Depot structure. 

The project would involve the demolition of the old warehouse and the creation of the new depot building. The city also plans to add a parking lot and passenger drop off area, outdoor waiting areas, bike storage, signage, outdoor lighting and landscaping. 

To register for the DRB meeting, visit CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

— Madison Hirneisen

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More