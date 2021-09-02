Goleta to manage community center

COURTESY PHOTO

The Goleta Community Center, located at 5679 Hollister Ave., was the subject of the city council’s special meeting Tuesday evening.

GOLETA — The city of Goleta will take over the management of the Goleta Valley Community Center beginning in July, as decided in a special meeting of the Goleta City Council Tuesday.

The community center, located at 5679 Hollister Ave., is owned by the city but has long been managed by nonprofit Goleta Valley Community Center.

City staff will return in the next few months with a plan for 2022, a year of change for Goleta center.

The city plans to begin seismic and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements next year in the building, which is nearing 100 years of age.

City staff reached out to the community in February and March 2020 to hear residents’ preferences for the center. Respondents suggested the City conduct a strategic plan.

A recording of the meeting is available at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Annelise Hanshaw