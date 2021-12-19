Goleta to mark 20th birthday

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is hosting a community event to commemorate Goleta’s 20th birthday.

On Feb. 5, the city will be celebrating this milestone with live music, food and more at Rancho La Patera and Stow House located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to live performances and food available for purchase, Kona Ice will be providing free shaved ice and the city will premiere a 20-year reflections video. There will also be hay rides, a community mural signing, guest speakers and more.

People or organizations interested in adding to the event are invited to reach out to Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover at khoover@cityofgoleta.org.

