Goleta to switch to LED street lights

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council unanimously approved the change of the city’s 1,300 high pressure sodium street light fixtures to new energy-efficient models.

The renovation will cut back 345,000 kilowatt hours, save approximately $115,000 in energy costs and require less maintenance. Residents may also appreciate clearer lighting.

The city is working with a consultant to place the order for the LED lights, which will then take approximately two months to arrive. Goleta will update the progress on its website.

The process began in 2020 when the city received street lights from Southern California Edison and held a pilot study to look at various options.

The city ultimately chose GE fixtures with 2700K color temperature. The wattage of the fixtures will vary according to the traffic of each street. Busier streets will have brighter lights.

To view the design, including the proposed wattages, go to cityofgoleta.org/ledstreetlights.

Goleta Public Works made a video in English (youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q) to explain more about the project.

