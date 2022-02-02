Goleta turns 20 years old

Happy birthday, Goleta.

The Goleta City Council expressed that sentiment at its meeting Tuesday evening when it proclaimed the 20th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.

But the party’s just getting started for Goleta. A big celebration is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in, of course, Goleta.

Activities will include everything from live music by the Salt Martians (bluegrass) and The Nombres (rock and country) to a community mural signing and train rides.

The News-Press will have more coverage before the event.

— Dave Mason